Photos: Scouts Roll Out Thousands of Flags in Annual LA Memorial Day Tradition

Every Year on the Saturday prior to Memorial Day, the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and members of the community get together to place 88,000 Flags on the final resting place of thousands of servicemembers at Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Maintaining their Memorial Day tradition, the Western Los Angeles County Council of the Boy Scouts of America paid tribute to fallen members of the armed services on Saturday, May 28, at Los Angeles National Cemetery.

More than 5,000 people were to attend the event.

What became Memorial Day was first observed on May 30, 1868, as Decoration Day, a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the Civil War dead with flowers.

It was established 25 days earlier by Maj. Gen. John Logan, national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization of veterans who fought for the Union in the Civil War. It is believed that date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the nation.

