Photos show unmasked Gavin Newsom attending French Laundry dinner

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing fresh scrutiny for his decision to attend the birthday dinner of a lobbyist earlier this month after photos emerged showing the governor apparently unmasked and in close quarters with a large number of people.

The photos, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles and shared on Twitter by reporter Bill Melugin, were circulated widely online on Wednesday.

While Newsom had issued a statement saying he and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom had “followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions,” the photo does not depict any social distancing or other precautions the state has urged.

Newsom apologized for attending the dinner during a press conference on Monday. …

