Plan to divide California into 3 new states clears first hurdle

A plan to split California into three separate states has cleared its first hurdle. Supporters are set to begin collecting signatures to qualify for next year’s ballot.
The plan is being funded by Bay Area tech billionaire Tim Draper, who previously funded a similar proposal back in 2014 to divide the state up into sections.
That plan failed.
Draper argues that citizens would be better served by three smaller state governments, rather than one large one.
The three-way split goes like this: Northern California would include the Bay Area all the way to the Oregon border, Southern California would begin in Fresno and cover most of the southern state.
A new California would begin in Los Angeles county and cover most of the coastal areas.
Opponents say the plan would create chaos. …
I will support he creating of three new states. California is to large to have effective governance of the population. May areas are steamrolled by the progressive/communists in Saco. We are not represented yet are paying exorbitant taxes to fund the progressive /liberal/communist agenda. The state is failed, corrupt, and out of control.
I probably wont stay to be part of it though because being at near retirement age, I don’t see how I can remain in Taxifornia and afford to live. Sad but the hard fact its I could can go to another state and make my retirement money go much further. Sure its beautiful here, we have to coast, we have the mountains and all the things that once made the state a special place, but with the Progressives/Communists running the state the value of all that was good is no longer reason to stay.