Political fundraiser admits to delivering bribes in L.A. City Hall corruption probe

A political fundraiser has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge for helping a real estate developer pay off a Los Angeles City Council member to clear the way for a major development project.

In a plea agreement filed Thursday, Justin Jangwoo Kim, 53, said he would admit to a count of federal program bribery and agreed to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into corruption at City Hall. Neither Kim nor his attorney could be reached for comment.

Kim is the second person to be charged publicly in a sweeping corruption investigation probing City Hall and real estate development that has been unfolding for more than two years. …

