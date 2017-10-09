Poll: 70% support Trump’s immigration policies, want Americans hired first

As reported by the Washington Examiner:

Most Americans support President Trump’s immigration reform plans that aim to cut illegal entries and boost the hiring of legal Americans, according to a new survey just being circulated.

Despite charges from Democratic leaders like Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi that the “vast majority of Americans” decry Trump’s America First focus, the new survey shows that many of the president’s policies are supported by 70 percent to 80 percent of the public.

And they reject the media’s description that the new White House list of immigration reforms issued Sunday night is “hardline.”

Said a Trump official, “The administration’s immigration priorities represent the mainstream view of the overwhelming majority of Americans.”

Late Sunday, the White House offered a list of demands in return for a deal that would let some 700,000 recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals stay in the U.S. …