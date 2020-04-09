Poll finds widespread fear of coronavirus in L.A.

By

A new poll of Angelenos reflects the region’s unnerving descent into sudden urban desolation as the coronavirus pandemic spreads.

Overwhelming numbers of Los Angeles County residents express deep anxiety about contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and are worried about the financial costs of staying at home, according to the poll by researchers at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs that was released Wednesday.

Overall, 78% of county residents surveyed told researchers they were “very” or “somewhat” concerned that they or a family member might catch the virus, which has infected more than 6,000 in the county and slowed to a crawl economic activity in a region that is home to 10 million people.

Even more, 83%, say they fear the economic impact from those closures, which are expected to continue for weeks. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.