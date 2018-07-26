You are here: Home / Trending News / Poll: Half of CA Republican Voters Unlikely to Vote in Dem-on-Dem Senate Race

Poll: Half of CA Republican Voters Unlikely to Vote in Dem-on-Dem Senate Race

July 26, 2018 By CA Political Review 2 Comments
Dianne FeinsteinWith no Republican candidates to choose from, 47 percent of Republican likely voters and 24 percent of independents “say they would not vote in [the Senate] race.”
New poll from Public Policy Institute of California has Gavin Newsom with 24 point lead for governor:
Filed Under: Trending News Tagged With: , , ,