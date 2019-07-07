Poll: Trump’s approval rating hits highest point of presidency

By

President Trump‘s approval rating has surged to the highest level of his presidency, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The survey, which was released Sunday, found that 47 percent of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing in the White House, a figure that represents a 5-point increase from April. Fifty percent of registered voters disapprove of Trump’s performance as president, however.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of voting-age Americans said they approve of Trump’s job performance, while 53 percent said they disapprove of it. Just 39 percent of voting-age Americans said they approved of Trump’s job performance in April. …

