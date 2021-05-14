Potential Early Release of 76,000 California Prisoners

By

More than 40 district attorneys — including those from Marin, Napa and Solano counties — are petitioning against the potential early release of 76,000 inmates from California state prisons.

The district attorneys, led by Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert, filed a petition with the Secretary of the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Thursday, requesting the repeal of temporary emergency regulations awarding additional credits to more than 76,000 inmates that could potentially lead to their early release, according to a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The regulations, which were announced April 30 and went into effect May 1, are part of the state’s plan to continue trimming what was once the country’s largest state correctional system, according to the Associated Press. Under it, more than 63,000 inmates convicted of violent crimes are eligible for good behavior credits that shorten their sentences by one-third, an upgrade from the one-fifth that had been standard since 2017. …

