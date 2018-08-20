Proposal to Place Restrictions on Plastic Straws Advances in California Legislature

By

The California Senate on Monday approved legislation barring dine-in restaurants from offering plastic straws to customers unless they are requested.

The measure, which goes back to the Assembly for concurrence in amendments, was introduced to address the environmental problems caused by plastic ending up in oceans and rivers.

Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park) said plastic contamination is showing up in 25% of the fish sold in California.

Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park) said plastic contamination is showing up in 25% of the fish sold in California.

"Do you want to eat fish with plastic in it?" Stern asked his colleagues. "This is a public health issue." The measure exempts fast-food restaurants and other businesses.