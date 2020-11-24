Protests Against Gov. Newsom’s Curfew Throughout California

By

During the weekend, protests against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide California curfew were held throughout the state, drawing thousands to break the curfew.

The curfew, which went into effect for 95% of the state starting on Saturday, was immediately met with resistance from citizens who opposed such an order, with many calling into question the legality of it and how it would be detrimental to family gatherings or other needs not covered by the curfew exceptions from 10 PM to 5 AM.

In Bakersfield and Fresno, crowds of about 100 each turned up. Many San Diegans opted for more smaller sporadic protests on street corners, with a group of about 50 protesting outside of Chico city Hall up north. A group of about 100 also protested in Redding.

However, many other areas had much larger protests, or protests outside of high-profile areas. Both Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had large protests outside each of their residences. In the case of Garcetti’s protest on Sunday, the decision of LA County to shut down all outdoor restaurant business during the weekend also played a large factor.

The largest protest, of which more than 400 people attended, was held in Huntington Beach alongside the Pacific Coast Highway. The Huntington Beach protest, held by people calling themselves “Curfew Breakers” started at 10 P.M. Saturday, coinciding directly with the official start of the statewide curfew. …

