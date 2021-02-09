Push to Reopen Schools as California Coronavirus Numbers Improve

By

California officials painted a cautiously hopeful picture of the pandemic on Monday, the day after reporting the lowest single-day case total in more than two months and as the state prepared to open its largest mass vaccination site at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara County on Tuesday.

But even as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths dropped dramatically over the past month and vaccination numbers continued to improve, California’s outlook remains hampered by uncertain vaccine supply and the increasing spread of new variants of the coronavirus that could lead to another surge.

On Sunday, California reported just under 8,000 new COVID-19 cases — a drop from 50,000 on Jan. 8 and the first time the state has fallen under 10,000 cases in a day since before Thanksgiving. The positive test rate declined from 14% to 5% over the past month. Hospitalizations fell by nearly a third. In the Bay Area, the number of patients hospitalized with the virus dipped under 1,200 on Sunday for the first time in two months. …

