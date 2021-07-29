Recall Effort Picks Up Steam As Vote Nears

By

With Californians just weeks away from receiving their ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election, two recent polls indicate a more competitive contest than past polls have up to this point.

On Tuesday, the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released its latest survey of registered and likely voters.

On the one hand, polling of registered voters placed support for the recall at 36%, the same level of support as the IGS poll found in April and January.

On the other hand, among likely voters, the IGS poll found that 47% of Californians would vote for the recall versus the 50% who would vote against it. …

