Recall Effort Picks Up Steam As Vote Nears

With Californians just weeks away from receiving their ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election, two recent polls indicate a more competitive contest than past polls have up to this point.
On Tuesday, the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released its latest survey of registered and likely voters.
On the one hand, polling of registered voters placed support for the recall at 36%, the same level of support as the IGS poll found in April and January.
On the other hand, among likely voters, the IGS poll found that 47% of Californians would vote for the recall versus the 50% who would vote against it. …
Comments
When the average person becomes aware of the Billion Newsom spent on the High Speed Rail that he stated clearly was and is a broken and bad project.
When the voters find out Newsom in his first 4 weeks in office and set aside $6 Billion for bike paths from the gas tax that is supposed to fix freeways and roads.
When the see his kids in camp without masks while calling for masks in society. When they add up His French laundry Rest. gig without masks while he demanded shutdown of the state economy.
The list is damning and long.
Now he signed a bill for complete health care and welfare for illegals that are a greater drag on the State then they benefit.
And you vote Democrat why?
The sad and pathetic truth of the matter is that the media will not report any the above mentioned facts so the voters are NOT getting informed.
And remember right out of the gun when he was “elected” he signed an executive order for billions for PPE items made of “Chinesium”. They started arriving and the FDA said they were “junque”. The Clairol Kid then had to return them and hopefully got OUR money back. Have no idea if the Chinesium funds ever got back into OUR treasury.