Recent Rains Nearly Eliminate California Drought

Recent rains have saturated California and reduced the portion of the state deemed to be abnormally dry to just 3.6%, according to the Drought Monitor released Thursday.

One week ago, the Drought Monitor showed 85.3% of the state as abnormally dry. Now, 96.4% of the state is drought free.

The data in the report released Thursday are as of Tuesday, so there is a slight lag between when the data are compiled and when they’re released.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is produced jointly by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. …

