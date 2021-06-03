Report Says Bay Area Homelessness Could Be Solved With $11.8 Billion

By

With the pandemic ending and governments signaling they might devote more money toward homelessness, a leading research organization is boldly putting a dollar amount on what it thinks it would take to whisk every unhoused person in the Bay Area off the streets: $11.8 billion.

The Bay Area Council came to its estimate in a report released Thursday by calculating it would take $9.3 billion to create enough shelter and housing to put roofs over all 35,118 people now estimated to be homeless in the region’s nine counties — then $2.5 billion a year to maintain those roofs with services and staffing.

It’s the first comprehensively researched figure of its kind for the Bay Area, and the people who wrote it at the business-oriented council maintain it’s not just pie in the sky. The California Legislature is considering spending $20 billion on homeless programs statewide in the next budget, Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed this week proposed adding more than $1 billion in new funding over the next two years. …

