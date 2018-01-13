Republican Frontrunner Travis Allen Calls on John Cox to Drop Out of Governor’s Race After Racist Remarks

The Travis Allen for Governor 2018 released this update on January 13:

Today marked the first major debate in the race for California’s next Governor. While discussing the topic of immigration, three time failed Republican candidate John Cox stated immigrants are needed to “pick the fruits and vegetables.”

“California Republicans don’t need a condescending, racist sounding candidate that will only hurt EVERY down ticket Republican candidate on the ballot in 2018. John Cox is an embarrassment to every Californian and must drop out of the Governor’s race so Republicans can unite behind the only candidate who can win and truly take back our state,” said Assemblyman Travis Allen.