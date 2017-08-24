Republicans oust Chad Mayes as Assembly GOP leader

As reported by the Riverside Press-Enterprise:

Assemblyman Chad Mayes will no longer lead the California State Assembly’s Republicans, after weeks of intraparty fighting that brought tremendous pressure on the Yucca Valley assemblyman to step aside.

The 25-member caucus announced Mayes’ departure as Assembly Republican leader Thursday, Aug. 24., as Mayes announced the new leader on the Assembly floor. Replacing Mayes effective Sept. 15 will be Assemblyman Brian Dahle, R-Bieber, who represents a rural Northern California district.

“Chad Mayes did an outstanding job as our leader,” Dahle said in a news release. “I look forward to picking up where he left off and continuing the fight to articulate conservative principles in a way that resonates with everyday Californians.”

“Brian Dahle will be an effective leader for the caucus and will continue our work to move the Republican Party toward greater relevance and viability in California,” Mayes said in the same statement. “I am proud to support him.”

A caucus leadership vote was scheduled for next week. A caucus motion to “vacate the chair” – fire Mayes – fell three votes short Monday. …