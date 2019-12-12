Retired city workers get year-end bonus, even with pension shortfall at $3 billion

By

The extra year-end pension bonus for retired San Diego city employees topped $6.8 million this year, beating out last year’s total and setting a new five-year record for the program.

The “13th check,” which goes out in certain years as an additional payment on top of the regular 12 monthly distributions, was sent to more than 9,000 members of the San Diego City Employees Retirement System, or SDCERS.

Checks ranged from $17 to $1,760. Jessica Maloney, a spokeswoman for SDCERS, said the checks averaged about $670 each. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Diego Union-Tribune