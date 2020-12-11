Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt accused of sexual harassment

By

A claim for damages filed against Riverside County accuses Supervisor Jeff Hewitt of sexually harassing a female county employee in Cherry Valley in May.

The claim, often a precursor to a lawsuit, was filed Nov. 13 and was on the Board of Supervisors’ closed-session agenda Tuesday, Dec. 8. Hewitt declined to comment on the claim Tuesday afternoon, saying it was a personnel matter.

County spokeswoman Brooke Federico said she couldn’t provide details about the claim.

“This is the county’s procedure for all pending claims, regardless of which employees or officials that may be involved in any given matter,” she said via email.

The claimant, Nasim Nicole Hamrang, could not be reached for comment. Brynna Popka, who is listed on the document as Hamrang’s attorney, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. …

