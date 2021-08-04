S.F. Exploring Requiring Vaccination Proof For Entry To Indoor Restaurants, Gyms

By

San Francisco is weighing a mandate that could be similar to one New York City announced on Tuesday requiring people there to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, gyms and concerts.

“We’re exploring that,” San Francisco Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax said Tuesday at a news event highlighting in-home vaccination options. The city is looking into whether there is need to go beyond its encouragement of businesses that have voluntarily instituted their own requirements that customers show proof of vaccination.

“Right now we’re seeing that a number of bars and restaurants and other entities are doing that, and we’re very supportive of that and encouraging people to take advantage of that policy,” Colfax said. …

