S.F. must lease 8,250 hotel rooms for homeless, frontline workers

By

San Francisco must procure more than 8,000 hotel rooms for the city’s homeless and frontline workers under an emergency ordinance passed by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The ordinance, which passed unanimously, requires the city to lease 8,250 rooms in hotels and motels by April 26. That is 1,250 more rooms than Mayor London Breed’s staff is currently working to lease.

“If we are successful with everyone in San Francisco who is housed, but not everyone who is unhoused, we will be putting everyone in danger,” Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes the bulk of the city’s homeless population, said at Tuesday’s meeting.

The mayor and Board of Supervisors have sparred for weeks over how many hotel rooms the city should lease and who should move into them. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.