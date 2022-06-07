Safeway Employee Fatally Shot in South Bay — Gunman Remains at Large

By

A Safeway employee in San Jose was shot and killed early Sunday, police said, and authorities were searching for the gunman.

The incident unfolded at about 3:35 a.m. inside the Safeway grocery store on the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood, said San Jose police Officer Steve Aponte.

According to a preliminary investigation, authorities said the fatal shooting appeared to have followed an altercation between the Safeway male employee and another man.

The gunman had not been identified as of Sunday and remained at large. A motive for fatal shooting was under investigation.

The victim died from his gunshot wounds at the grocery store. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after his family has been notified.

Phone calls to the San Jose Safeway store went unanswered Sunday evening.

Wendy Gutshall, a spokesperson for Safeway, told The Chronicle in a statement Monday that the company was “mourning the tragic loss of one of our associates” and working with San Jose police for the investigation.

“Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts are with his family. We are sending our deepest and heartfelt condolences to them,” Gutshall said.

