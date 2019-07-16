San Diego council votes to require gun owners to lock away firearms at home

The San Diego City Council voted 6-2 on Monday in the first of two votes to approve a new gun storage ordinance aimed at preventing accidental shootings and other firearm-related injuries and deaths.
City Attorney Mara Elliott introduced the Safe Storage of Firearms Ordinance last month. It would require all firearms in a residence be stored in a locked container, or disabled by a trigger lock, unless they are being carried by or are under control of the owner.
Monday’s vote was the first of two required for the ordinance to become law, and came after about 90 minutes of public comment, with about two-thirds of those who spoke urging the council to pass the ordinance. Those who opposed the proposed regulations told the council the ordinance infringes on their Second Amendment rights. …
Of coarse , everyone knows about the rampant shootings by little children that aren’t gang members . This epidemic is so bad that the Government , once again , must protect us from ourselves from this overwhelming tragedy of far less than a percent of 1 % of the population . We clearly , as American citizens living in the Communist Regime of Californiastan , do not have the intelligence that our masters and overlords have so we MUST BOW DOWN TO THE WILL OF GOVERNMENT OR GO TO JAIL.
All Power to the Politically correct Nazi’s of Californiastan Government.
We are so dumb that we need government to tell us what the truth is and if it is contrary to reality we must make that realization illegal and punish free thinkers and freedom itself should be reserved for only the self appointed ” Elite ” .
From the sword of—-
Please correct me if I’m wrong but I’m pretty sure there is at least one STATE law to this effect. The real need for this is to keep their supporters safe from being aerated while visiting your home for asset reallocation.