San Diego Unified Board Member Thinks Public Schools Should Replace Private Childcare Providers

California’s universal transitional kindergarten program rollout, which will bring free transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds in the state by 2025, and which San Diego Unified rolled out early, has had a devastating effect on the private childcare industry.

Because state licensing requirements allow private childcare providers to care for significantly more 4-year-olds per teacher than younger children, 4-year-olds are the most profitable demographic for those providers. Some even take a loss when providing care for younger kids and make it up with older kids. And it’s exactly that demographic that UTK has hoovered up.

KPBS recently reported that a San Diego County YMCA survey found “85 percent of childcare businesses have seen a reduction in enrollments of 4-year-old children and 76 percent have lost children to a TK program.”

San Diego Unified board member Richard Barrera thinks there’s a solution for the weakened private childcare system – get rid of it altogether.

“We can’t, as a society, look to protect a system (where) 3 and 4-year-olds are sort of a cash cow,” Barrera said. “I would hope that the goal eventually is to continue to move the public school system down to younger and younger groups of students.”

Barrera thinks even describing the private childcare system as a system is inaccurate. To him, it’s a broken patchwork that doesn’t meet the needs of parents or workers in the childcare industry.

“The move toward universal early childhood education is designed to replace a bad system with a good system,” Barrera said.

The private childcare system has long struggled from a tricky dichotomy, pulled between the cost for parents and the wages of teachers. Childcare is already unaffordable for many families, while at the same time workers in the industry are underpaid.

Barrera said a significantly expanded early education program would take care of both problems – it would be free and accessible to parents, and workers would get better paying jobs with better benefits. Encouraging the development of a pipeline of educators working in early childcare to receive the certifications required to work in TK classrooms would be vital for building up the workforce, Barrera said.

“For people who really care about kids and devote themselves to kids, but are underpaid, don’t have benefits, don’t have any security in their employment, for them to be able to be on a path, toward working in the school district, I think would be a great approach,” Barrera said.

San Diego Unified already has a school that has implemented the “cradle to career” model Barrera would like to see rolled out districtwide in the recently rebuilt Logan Memorial Education Campus, which provides care from preschool to high school.

It’s an idealistic vision. But any dream of a districtwide, let alone statewide, rollout of Logan Memorial-style campuses would be a herculean task, said Rita Palet, executive director of early education programs and services at the San Diego County Office of Education. An expansion of that scale would require massive investments on top of the $2.7 billion the state has invested to support its UTK system.

“This comes with a lot of expense, a ton of expense, and right now we’re fighting just for the education dollars that we need to meet the needs of our kids currently,” Palet said. “If it were to happen, would it be a benefit? Absolutely.”

But Palet is also careful to point out that doing so would cause even more suffering for private childcare providers at a time when they’re stretched thin. She thinks the private industry has value for parents, especially those who prefer a school that aligns with their cultural or religious views, is in their local neighborhood or is smaller than district options.

“You don’t want to look at eliminating that entire field because then you eliminate parents having options of where to bring their children,” Palet said. “And I think it’s really important that parents have a choice.”

But Barrera is hopeful the realization that a new unified system is needed will come for state officials, especially given the visibility of the private childcare system’s current struggles.

