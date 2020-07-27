San Fran Considering Erasing Presidents’ Names from Schools

By

George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt — each name in this pantheon of presidents faces possible purging from a San Francisco school, according to a recently released working paper drawn up by the school district’s Names Advisory Committee.

Washington and Jefferson have long been berated because they owned slaves. But the Great Emancipator and the creator of the New Deal?

According to the committee’s assessment of history, Lincoln, who led the North in the Civil War and whose name is on a Sunset District high school, wasn’t a true abolitionist because the Emancipation Proclamation only applied to states attempting to break away from the United States while some slave states remained in the union. …

