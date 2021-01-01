San Francisco Extends Order To Stay At Home

By

San Francisco indefinitely extended its coronavirus stay-at-home and travel quarantine orders Thursday and warned residents not to gather for New Year’s with people outside their immediate households.

The city has canceled its annual fireworks celebration at the Embarcadero, and police will be assigned to places that normally attract crowds on New Year’s Eve.

Health orders have established a 10 p.m. curfew, and police said warnings and, if warranted, citations would be issued.

San Francisco police also have become aware of social media posts about private New Year’s Eve gatherings and will work with the San Francisco city attorney’s office and public health officials to try to stop them, said city police spokesman Robert Rueca. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.