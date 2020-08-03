San Francisco plans to redirect $120 million from law enforcement to Black community

By

San Francisco officials plan to redirect $120 million over the next two years from the budgets of the police and sheriff’s departments to fund investments in the city’s Black community.

The money is intended as a gesture of reparations for decades of city policymaking that have created or exacerbated deep inequities for San Francisco’s African American residents.

Following George Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Shamann Walton pledged in June to shift funding from the city’s Police Department. The nationwide civil rights protests that followed Floyd’s death amplified calls for civic leaders to shift resources from law enforcement agencies to initiatives that improve people’s socioeconomic conditions. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.