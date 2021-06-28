San Francisco-Run Homeless Encampment Costs $60K Per Tent

By

A homeless encampment run by San Francisco costs the city $60,000 per year, per tent, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The city’s six “safe sleeping villages,” provide homeless people tents, three meals per day, security and washrooms.

The city is looking to renew the program for a cost of about $57,000 per tent, of which there are about 260.

The Chronicle noted that if the funding is approved, the city will be paying about twice the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment for each tent. …

Click here to read the full article from the NY Post.