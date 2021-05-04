San Francisco Set To Approve Reparations Task Force

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors is slated to approve a 15-member African American Reparations Advisory Committee on Tuesday, which would make the city the first of its size to take such a concrete step to explore what reparations could look like for its Black residents.
Over the next two years, the committee plans to explore possible financial compensation and other recommendations for the descendants of enslaved people. It would examine how slavery, segregation, redlining, predatory financial practices, and other social and political ills contributed to the mistreatment and subsequent wealth gap and other disparities affecting Black people in the city.
In January 2020, District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton announced legislation calling for reparations for Black people whose ancestors were enslaved and those who were discriminated against under Jim Crow laws enacted at the state and local levels to enforce segregation. …
Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.
Comments
How is this supposed to work?
The Spanish Empire had few slaves… they saved them with religious communities.
The Mexican nation did not recognize slavery.
California was a “free state” that rejected slavery.
So tell me and the rest of us WHAT IS THE MERIT BASIS FOR REPARATION?
An item that does not exist in US control with this state.
Never let a great crisis go to waste. A wonderful opportunity to “prove” how compassionate Socialists and Communists are. (shhh, don’t tell anyone slavery was never an institution in California)
Another unworkable communist democrat lie wrapped in a feel-good wrapper. Two questions, why and, how you going to pay for this sham?