San Francisco the Perfect Host for Democratic National Committee Meeting

Democratic party delegates congregated in San Francisco this past weekend for their national committee summer meeting. As the Republican National Committee pointed out, they couldn’t have picked a better location:

“It’s only appropriate the Democrats chose San Francisco for their summer meeting this year. As the home to some of the most destructive ‘progressive’ policies in the nation, including higher taxes and government overregulation, this is the perfect opportunity for voters to see what they would be getting into with a Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren presidency.” – RNC Spokesperson Samantha Zager

Interesting reading on San Francisco:

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, as of May 2019, San Francisco saw the number of homeless people in the city rise by 17% since 2017, “despite creating hundreds of new shelter beds and spending more than $300 million annually on homelessness.”

According to the City-Journal, “San Francisco is the nation’s leader in property crime.” Many law enforcement officials believe this is due to Proposition 47, “which in 2014 downgraded possession of illegal narcotics for personal use and theft of anything under $950 in value from felonies to misdemeanors.”

San Francisco Gate explains that the “San Francisco housing market is so expensive that it’s driving people out in droves,” going on to explain that the “median home sale price is $1.6 million,” and “60% of tech workers say they can’t afford homes.”

Attributing to many of the city’s problems, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, is the fact that “the city has so many rules and regulations that it has become nearly impossible to build anything.”