San Francisco’s New DA: Public Urination ‘Will Not Be Prosecuted’

San Francisco’s pee problem could soon get worse.
Chesa Boudin, the urine-and-feces-plagued city’s incoming district attorney, pledged during the campaign not to prosecute public urination and other quality-of-life crimes if he was elected. Boudin declared victory Saturday night after results showed him winning a plurality of votes in the DA race.
“We will not prosecute cases involving quality-of-life crimes. Crimes such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, etc., should not and will not be prosecuted,” Boudin vowed in response to an American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) questionnaire during the campaign. …
yeah, well define “public urination”. my quality of life crime?…..
I’ll bet that Boudin (sausage?) is a plant by Soros. He has been getting his own liberal district attorneys in place for the last few years. Most recent I believe was Philadelphia.
So nothing has changed and nothing gets done when it comes to sanitary conditions that are disease causing. San Fran is still filthy and sadly so are many of the street people. The new DA is an ass-kisser I guess because he will let things remain the same as they get worse. I still do not know how many diseases are easy to catch in SF ,but I don’t worry yet because I do not go there either. Stink-em!