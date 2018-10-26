San Francisco’s Smallest House on Market for $650,000

By

The smallest house in San Francisco currently on the market is priced at $650,000 for a “shabby” 480 square feet abode.

According to SFGate, the house is 480 square feet, has one bedroom and one bathroom, and despite the $650,000 price tag, it is “among the cheapest homes in the city.”

“The shabby, pale pink abode at 66 Bishop St. is a bonafide fixer-upper, but the 2,500 square-foot-lot and the opportunity to remodel and rebuild could be of enormous value,” SFGate claimed. “This is the sort of property contractors and developers scoop up, but it might also be a project for a first-time buyer looking to squeeze into S.F.’s sky-high market, where the median price paid for a home is around $1.3 million.”

Real estate agent Linda Ngo declared, “There aren’t many homes in San Francisco listed at this price… You just have to be willing to put in some elbow grease.”

According to AreaVibes, the San Francisco crime rate is 105 percent higher than the average crime rate in California, and 117 percent higher than the national U.S. crime rate, despite also topping the list of most expensive places to live in the world. …

