San Jose mayor rejects calls to cut funds from police

In clear contrast with San Francisco, Los Angeles and other big cities, San Jose doesn’t intend to cut funding from its police department as demanded by activists in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo.

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Liccardo acknowledged in an interview Monday. “But defunding the department doesn’t help the very communities that have been burdened by structural racism for decades in this nation. The notion we can do without the police is an interesting experiment. I’d rather not be the guinea pig.”

Instead of diverting money from the police department to social or health care services as advocated by law enforcement critics, Liccardo is proposing a budget that will focus on shoring up police reform. …

