San Jose mayor rejects calls to cut funds from police

In clear contrast with San Francisco, Los Angeles and other big cities, San Jose doesn’t intend to cut funding from its police department as demanded by activists in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, according to Mayor Sam Liccardo.
“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Liccardo acknowledged in an interview Monday. “But defunding the department doesn’t help the very communities that have been burdened by structural racism for decades in this nation. The notion we can do without the police is an interesting experiment. I’d rather not be the guinea pig.”
Instead of diverting money from the police department to social or health care services as advocated by law enforcement critics, Liccardo is proposing a budget that will focus on shoring up police reform. …
This whole thing is a political based agenda BS. All ranting about racist police shooting targeting blacks completely ignores the fact that less than 25% of the people killed by cops are black and if all they were worried about were blacks being killed than why is they never mention the over 7000 blacks killed every year by other blacks and where are all the movie starts wailing about the terrible thing that happened in Chicago a couple of weeks ago when 35 people were killed and another 60 were shot. All these other people don’t matter to BLM or movie stars because they don’t fit the story they want to spread. So instead they focus on what amounts to less than 2% of black deaths and scream everyone is racist and we have to radically change the country.