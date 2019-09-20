San Jose set to become largest U.S. city to enact natural gas ban

an Jose is set to become the largest city in the United States to ban natural gas from many new homes in direct contrast to the federal government’s rollback of environmental regulations.
On Tuesday, the City Council approved a proposal from Mayor Sam Liccardo and four of his fellow council members to create an ordinance barring natural gas in new single-family homes, low-rise multifamily buildings and detached granny flats beginning next year.
The proposal would not affect existing homes or high-rise developments.
“Electrifying buildings is not only good for the planet, but good for our health and safety,” the mayor, Raul Peralez, Lan Diep, Magdalena Carrasco and Dev Davis wrote in a memo. …
So now Commiefornia wants to ban one of the least polluting substances on earth huh. Whoever the people are that are behind this should be OUT OF A JOB and Investigated for crimes against the state.
From the sword of ———
Well said…… Gas is cheaper, cleaner….
San Jose, the dumbest city in the U.S., and coming to a town near you??
I think we have too many colleges in the state of California, thereby producing a density of ill-informed and nonthinking robots. Schools and colleges and their dumbing down and misinformation to students must be stopped. If a majority of Californians were against this, it would not happen.