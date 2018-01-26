Sanctuary cities lose $53 million in federal funds

By

The Justice Department’s move to withdraw criminal justice funds to sanctuary cities shielding criminal illegals, including rapists and murderers, from deportation, could cost them as much as $53 million.

A new analysis of the proposal pushed by Attorney General Jeff Sessions finds that the sanctuary states of California, Oregon and Illinois, with the biggest sanctuary cities of Los Angeles, New York and Chicago would get hit hardest.

The Center for Immigration Studies has listed areas in jeopardy of losing their Byrne Justice Assistance Grants, which it called “the largest source of federal criminal justice funds for state and local authorities.”

Some cities have sued to stop the administration.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been eager for the funding crackdown because some 300 sanctuary jurisdictions block their agents from entering jails to arrest criminal illegals. Instead, they have to wait until the illegal immigrants are arrested and ICE officials say that makes it a far more dangerous situation than in a jail. …

