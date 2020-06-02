Santa Monica businesses hit by unrest and looting

By

Stunned business owners gathered Monday morning in the Santa Monica shopping district to access the damage and clean up debris, trash and graffiti following chaotic protests against police brutality a day earlier.

Most stores in the district were closed as workers placed plywood over undamaged windows out of precaution for whatever was ahead. The sidewalks near the popular Sake House by Hikari restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard were covered with broken glass, charred chairs and tables outside.

Down the street, Jack Sarkissian, the owner of Jack’s Jewelers, which was looted on Sunday, said he felt like the city “let us down.”

Sarkissian was inside his store on 4th Street around 1 p.m. when groups of people started banging on his door and peeking through the window, he said. He put his jewelry in a safe and left. About an hour later looters broke into his store, sweeping up a safe full of jewelry. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Daily News.