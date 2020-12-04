SCOTUS wants lower court review of California church restrictions

By

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday asked a lower court to reconsider whether California’s religious gathering restrictions are constitutional in light of the high court’s ruling last week dissolving New York’s limits on in-person worship.

For now, the move allows California to continue prohibiting indoor services, which the state is currently doing in most of the state. But it keeps alive a critical test of states’ authority to respond to soaring coronavirus cases.

Last week’s New York decision signaled a change in the court’s direction after Amy Coney Barrett was appointed by President Donald Trump this fall. The Supreme Court previously gave California and other states leeway to limit public gatherings.

In a signal that its New York decision could still reverberate to California, the Supreme Court directed the district court to reexamine whether Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders halting indoor worship should stand. The legal battle coincides with a perilous phase as governors and public health officials weigh drastic measures to contain the virus. The outcome of the California case will shape Newsom’s ability to respond aggressively. …

