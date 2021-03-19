Senate Confirms Xavier Becerra as HHS Secretary in Near Party-Line Vote

By

The Senate voted 50-49 along party lines to confirm Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

Senator Susan Collins (R., Maine) was the lone Republican to vote in favor of Becerra’s confirmation. Senator Mazie Hirono (D., Hawaii) did not vote on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the Senate Finance Committee was tied 14-14 along party lines in its vote to advance Becerra’s nomination. Because of the tie, the vote to advance Becerra’s nomination was moved to the entire Senate, which voted on Wednesday to advance the confirmation process. During that vote, Collins was also the only Republican to support Becerra’s nomination.

Most Republicans were staunchly opposed to Becerra, citing his record on abortion and religious freedom. …

