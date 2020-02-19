SF Mayor Breed regrets letting Nuru friendship influence her judgment

By

As Mayor London Breed braces for the potential fallout from her disclosure last week that she accepted $5,600 in gifts from ex-Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru, she admitted to a lapse in judgment that allowed her personal life to bleed into her professional one.

Breed laid out what happened in an online post Friday, but her attempt at transparency still left many questions unanswered.

On Tuesday, Breed remained tight-lipped when pressed for details in an interview about why Nuru, a prominent department head, paid for a mechanic to repair Breed’s broken-down car and for a rental car last year. …

