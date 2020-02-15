SF Mayor Received Gift From Corruption Probe Target

By

Mayor London Breed admitted to letting former Public Works chief Mohammed Nuru pay about $5,600 for expenses involving repairs to her car — a gift the mayor said she wasn’t required to disclose because the two had dated and been friends for decades.

Breed disclosed her romantic relationship with Nuru in an explosive online post Friday morning.

“Mohammed Nuru and I have been close personal friends for more than 20 years. We dated for a brief time, two decades ago, long before I ever ran for office. Nevertheless, he, and his now-adult daughters, have remained close friends for all those years,” Breed said in the post. …

