SF Mayor Wants To Spend $1 Billion To Fight Homelessness

Mayor London Breed is proposing more than $1 billion in new funding to address homelessness over the next two years — a staggering amount that she hopes will finally make a dent in San Francisco’s most vexing problem.

That proposal, announced Tuesday as part of her wider plan for the city’s upcoming $13.1 billion budget, is on top of the $300 million or so already spent directly on homelessness each year. The investment reflects the intense pressure Breed and other city leaders are under to address the thousands living on the streets, in shelters and in unstable housing.

In front of a large, masked crowd Tuesday, Breed proudly called her proposal a “historic investment.” But she acknowledged that money won’t solve the problem alone, and that the city also needs more housing, treatment and enforcement to compel people inside or into care. …

