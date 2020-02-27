SF Politician Wants to Fund Financial Rewards for Meth Addicts Who Stop Using Drugs

By

Facing a growing methamphetamine epidemic with few known treatments, a San Francisco state legislator wants to make public funding available for programs that provide financial incentives to participants to stop using drugs.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener introduced SB888, which would expand the substance abuse treatment options that qualify for Medi-Cal, the state’s health care program for the poor, to include contingency management. These programs use vouchers or small cash prizes to motivate people to stay off drugs.

“We need to employ every possible tool to help people recover from this powerful addiction,” Wiener said in a statement. …

