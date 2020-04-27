Should California Beaches Be Open While the Virus Still Rages?

By

The sunshine and a yearning for freedom beckoned Christopher Sumners to the ocean. So the 31-year-old and several of his friends hit the road Sunday morning, driving from hot and dry Corona to much cooler Huntington Beach.

Beneath cloudy skies, the group of six sprawled on their beach towels and chatted with one another, unconcerned by the threat of the coronavirus. Sumners believes he’ll be fine as long as he continues to wash his hands, he said.

“I think you have better chances of winning the lottery or getting hit by a car than getting coronavirus,” Sumners said.

As the year’s first heat wave hit California this weekend, thousands converged on Southland beaches to seek relief from record-breaking temperatures and weeks of isolation. …

