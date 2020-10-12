Silicon Valley companies are rethinking free speech at the office

By

Many in Silicon Valley are encouraged to speak their minds at the office. That may be changing.

The free exchange of ideas has been a touchstone of many Bay Area tech companies, part of a counterculture vibe that has accompanied a belief in the liberating power of technology. An Apple advertising campaign once exhorted customers to “think different,” and employees heard the message, too.

But rowdy beer busts where software engineers challenged managers with questions about company policies — typified by Google’s “TGIF” meetings — have given way to tightly moderated virtual Q&A sessions in the pandemic. And in a tumultuous election year that has also seen some of the largest protests in U.S. history over policing and inequality, some are growing fatigued with political talk. …

