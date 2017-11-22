Six Women Accuse Democrat Assemblyman of Sex Harrassment

By

California State Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) announced Tuesday that he will resign next year after six women accused him of making unwanted sexual advances and unwelcome statements toward them.

The six women told the Los Angeles Times that Bocanegra sexually harassed them after the Assembly Rules Committee disciplined him for similar behavior in 2009.

The accusations date back to when Bocanegra, 46, served as a chief of staff, but he has also faced more recent allegations around the time he ran for office, and most recently while serving as a state legislator.

The women accused Bocanegra of a range of offenses, such as initiating unsolicited physical contact and emailing them soliciting dates.

Read the story here: http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/11/21/raul-bocanegra-six-women-accuse-democrat-california-assemblyman-sexual-harassment/