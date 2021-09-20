‘Smoldering Resentment’ In Red California

By

On election day, Denise Pickens had a surprising feeling: hope.

Surely, she figured, Gov. Gavin Newsom would be booted out of office. Or at least get a good scare.

There was such fervor here in rural Lassen County — where a whopping 84% of voters supported the recall, the highest percentage in the state — that it was hard not to believe it could happen.

Then, Newsom’s landslide victory landed like a kick in the shin with a steel-toed boot.

“I went to bed really wanting to put a ‘for sale’ sign in front of my house,” said Pickens, 50, as she sipped a chai tea latte outside Artisan Coffee in Janesville, population 1,400.

Once again, the votes of vast, rural Northern California, which overwhelmingly supported the recall, were drowned out by urban liberals, Pickens said.

As for the California Republican Party, which had its best shot in over a decade of governing the state?

“Ineffective, as usual,” said Pickens, a longtime Republican. …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.