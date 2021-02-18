Some Californians Are Cutting The Vaccine Line

By

Say you’re under 65, you’re pretty healthy — and you’re at the back of the line for COVID-19 vaccines in the Bay Area.

Maybe you’ve seen others in your age group on social media — acquaintances, celebrities, the wealthy and powerful — somehow getting their first doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. Maybe you’ve also seen an opportunity to score an inoculation, or thought about seeking one out.

But then you wonder: Should I? Is it ethical?

California’s rocky vaccine rollout, plagued by supply shortages and poor communication, has created conditions that lead people to ask such questions, according to bioethicists and government officials.

The state has ramped up its efforts: As of Friday, 10.7% of California residents had received at least one dose of a vaccine, near the U.S. average of 10.8%.

Still, mixed messages at the county and state levels have created confusion about who’s eligible to get a vaccine and how they can get them. And inefficiencies in the decentralized system have created situations where some relatively young, healthy Californians have gotten away with receiving vaccines before those higher on the priority list. ….

