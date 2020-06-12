Some L.A. politicians refuse police union donations

By

It was the morning after Los Angeles Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez and other officials had proposed cutting up to $150 million from the Police Department, and she was facing a dismayed crowd at a command post in Panorama City.

One officer accused Rodriguez of “pandering” to protesters and said that if it weren’t for the police, the city would have burned down.

“I promise you, this union will go to our grave fighting…. We’re gonna fight,” said Jerretta Sandoz, a board member with the Los Angeles Police Protective League.

“At the ballot box,” another person chimed in.

The union, which represents rank-and-file officers, has been a significant force in local elections. In the past decade, it has given more than $100,000 directly to city candidates. Its independent expenditure committees, which cannot legally be controlled by candidates and do not have the same limits on donations, have spent millions of dollars more. …

