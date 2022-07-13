Some Observations on Our New SCOTUS Justice, Ketanji Jackson

By

A few days ago, Justice Ketanji Jackson was sworn in as the first black female on the Supreme Court. Yes, she should be congratulated, and she was, and still is. However, I have some timely issues and grievances I think must be discussed as well. May I offer these “6 theses,” so to speak?

Unless one is living under a rock, regarding politics the past 3 years, it is nearly impossible to escape the meme of, “We need more people of COLOR, as well as more WOMEN…in Congress, on SCOTUS, everywhere. Now, with Justice Clarence Thomas (regardless of politics) the High Court absolutely gained a very accomplished and very intelligent so-called “person of color.” Did the far-left (aka, the “woke”) celebrate that? No. — Why? Because although Justice Thomas was the right “color,” he was the wrong kind of “person of color.” Simply put, he did not think as highly educated black people are “supposed” to think, which is through an ever progressive-leaning lens.

A couple years ago, we finally received another woman, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, to SCOTUS. Again, did progressives generally celebrate that as progress, a celebration of womanhood? No way! She was a woman (more on that later), but sadly, not a “woke” woman. She was the wrong kind of woman. Period. So, how to object to her? Tear HER down! — I’ve noticed it’s been quite engrained in some on the far-left that it’s OK to “hate” certain folks NOW, if those folks, in theory…will contribute to “greater hate” in the FUTURE, or something like that.

Let’s discus Justice Ketanji Jackson further. Is she accomplished? Yes. I will not debate that; i can’t. She is indeed accomplished and has proven her knowledge of law. That said, does it not seem some left-leaning pundits have, at times, fawned over her as being almost the apex of intelligence? Full stop. Yet, when it came to recognizing the equal “brilliance” of Justice Barrett, as a highly respected woman, nope, not much to see there. Don’t believe me? Well, view CNN reruns.

Respectfully, here’s a huge issue I’ve with Justice Jackson: She was soft on online “pedo-porn” traders/transferers/sellers. Some of the content, sadly included pre-pubescent children. This is bad. But the mainstream media countered, opining this issue was just the right “bullying” Mrs. Jackson. How dare they?? If that had been a conservative judge in the hot seat, I do not think he/she would have been treated with such tiny kid gloves!

Here’s something about Justice Barrett worth knowing: The Girl Scout Administration (GSA) originally included Justice Barrett as one of the accomplished US women for Women’s Day a couple years back. (Good for her!) Then, because of the outrage of some (not all) of the our progressive friends, with so much contempt for her as being the a “conservative” woman, the GSA actually took her off their list! These current times are truly a crossroads of intersecting values.

Last, but not least, when calmly asked what a woman was at her hearing, Ketanji Jackson seemed stunned at first, then said, with uncomfortably shy honesty, “I’m not a biologist.” (By the way, this got me thinking, even if she were a biologist, would she have answered? I doubt it.) Anyway, even if the definition of a woman has gotten so “muddied up,” partly because of the trans movement (definition of “woman” has gotten lost in “trans-lation,” pun intended), I still DEMAND a better answer from a future justice on our Supreme Court. Should not we all? Furthermore, if she claims the high authority to decide important SCOTUS cases concerning women’s issues/rights, how can she, in good faith, be trusted to decide such cases, until she can offer a definition of what a woman is?? In other words, if I said I’d be faithfully deciding cases on the rights for “xyz people,” then I was asked, “Just who are ‘xyz’ people for which you will be making decisions…” and I replied, “Um, I can not answer that,” I don’t think the average person’s knee-jerk response would be, “Yep, I want that guy!” As a final footnote here, the mainstream media afforded us zero favors by minimizing this too, as once again, unfair bullying of a “woman” of color, by the nasty right. May God help our country.