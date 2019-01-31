Southern California Home Sales Drop 20 Percent

By

Rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty contributed to an already slowing housing market in December, causing Southern California home sales to tumble 20.3 percent from a year ago, new data show.

That’s the biggest year-over-year sales drop in eight years, real estate data firm CoreLogic reported Wednesday, Jan. 30.

With one-fifth fewer homes changing hands, December home prices barely budged, increasing by the smallest margin since the housing recovery began in 2012.

“It’s too soon to tell, but December was a bit of a yellow flag that maybe housing is slowing down,” said Ralph McLaughlin, CoreLogic’s deputy chief economist.

Area agents and home sellers say they noted a shift in market psychology as early as last summer, following 3 ½ years of a red-hot seller’s market. …

Click here to read the full article from the OC Register